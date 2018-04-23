rated r
- EntertainmentJordan Peele's "Us" Expected To Garner Over $68 Million Opening WeekendThe projected box office figures would represent a unique record for an "original horror picture," as it's being labeled. ByDevin Ch3.2K Views
- Entertainment"Deadpool 3" Will Retain Its R-Ratedness Despite Disney TakeoverDisney promises a small margin of error in their branding efforts over "Deadpool 3."ByDevin Ch3.0K Views
- Entertainment"Deadpool 2" Uncut Will Be Shown At San Diego Comic-Con This MonthThe Merc with the Mouth is going to get even more offensive. ByKarlton Jahmal715 Views
- Entertainment"Deadpool 2" Projected To Be Highest Grossing R-Rated Film On FandangoDeadpool's Rated-R glory is irresistible. ByKarlton Jahmal1.8K Views