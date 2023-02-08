RapCaviar Presents
- MusicRoddy Ricch Speaks On Social Media PressuresConsidering it as both "the gift and the curse," the Compton MC spoke on how platforms leave your life up to scrutiny from millions.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVTyler, The Creator Details Most "Awesome" Parts Of His Rapper LifestyleOn today's episode of Hulu's "RapCaviar Presents," the "DOGTOOTH" artist opened up about his favourite parts of his highly coveted job.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTyler, The Creator Shares Pharrell's Advice That Made Him Take Music SeriouslyIt was advice that Jimmy Iovine gave to Pharrell, and it made Tyler think, "Oh, f*ck!" He said, "I just wanted to change everything."By Erika Marie