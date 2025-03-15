News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
pushing buttons
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
Trademark Da Skydiver & Big K.R.I.T. Are Making Moves On "Pushing Buttons"
Jet Life rapper Trademark Da Skydiver is linking with another Southern rap stalwart in Big K.R.I.T. for a woozy banger, "Pushing Buttons."
By
Zachary Horvath
6 hrs ago
235 Views