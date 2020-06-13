Pulse Shooting
Trump Angers LGBTQIA+ Community By Repealing Healthcare Protections For Trans People
Trump has found himself in hot water with the LGBTQIA+ community after it was announced that he rolled back policy enacted under the Obama administration.
Erika Marie
Jun 13, 2020
