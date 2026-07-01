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Blake Griffin Explains Why He Stopped Seeing Sports Psychologists
A mistake involving the Clippers' team psychologist changed the way Blake Griffin viewed mental health support during his NBA career.
By
Erika Marie
July 01, 2026