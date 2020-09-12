production delay
- TVT.I. & Tiny's Reality Show Suspended Amid Sexual Abuse AllegationsMTV halts production for T.I. and Tiny's reality show to "gather more information" about the sexual abuse accusations brought against the stars.By Joshua Robinson
- TV50 Cent's ABC Series "For Life" Shuts Down Production Due To Coronavirus WorriesThe hit ABC series "For Life" that 50 Cent serves as an EP on is experiencing delays in production after filming was shut down due to coronavirus testing worries on the set.By Keenan Higgins