production costs
Music
Killer Mike Admits He Spent $500k Of His Own Money To Make New Album, "Michael"
Killer Mike says he spent $500,000 of his own money on making his upcoming album.
By
Cole Blake
Jun 07, 2023
3.2K Views
Gaming
GTA 6 Rumored Production Costs Are Insane
GTA 6 is going to be massive.
By
Alexander Cole
May 10, 2023
10.1K Views
