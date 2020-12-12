Producer tag
- TVJamie Foxx Reveals His Kids Don't Believe He Voiced Pi'erre Bourne's Producer TagThe iconic tag comes from an episode of "The Jamie Foxx Show."By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsMetro Boomin & A Boogie React To "Metro Boomin Make It Boom" MemesA Boogie wit da Hoodie and Metro Boomin are well aware of your memes and they're laughing about it behind-the-scenes.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJuicy J Says His "Best Friend" Logic Inspired His Iconic Producer TagJuicy J says Logic helped him come up with his iconic producer tag.By Cole Blake