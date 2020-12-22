Prescription Drugs
- Pop CultureYSL Lawyer Bonds Out Following Courthouse Prescription Drug ArrestDefendant Miles Farley's lawyer, Anastasios Manettas, was searched and subsequently taken into police custody during court on Thursday (April 20).By Hayley Hynes
- LifeBig Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed By Family MembersThe XXL Freshman's uncle, Arthur Woods, shared the news with "TMZ."By Hayley Hynes
- RandomWalmart Sued By Justice Department For "Fueling" Opioid Crisis By Fulfilling Invalid Prescriptions: ReportThe mega-chain operates 5,000 pharmacies nationwide.By Erika Marie