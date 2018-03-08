postseason
- SportsLakers Have No Chance Against Clippers In Playoffs, Says NBA ExecThe Lakers and Clippers are the NBA's best rivalry this season.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTerry Rozier Rips Celtics Apart In Epic Rant: "I Don't B**** And Complain"Rozier seems upset with his team's performance.By Alexander Cole
- SportsEnes Kanter Plays Through "Separated Shoulder" In Blazers' Quadruple-OT WinThe Nuggets' Nikola Jokic logged 65 minutes of playing time in the historic contest.By Devin Ch
- SportsKevin Durant Dashes Clippers' Hopes For An Upset With 50-Point Scoring BonanzaKevin Durant puts on his "Easy Money Sniper" costume and goes to work in Game 6.By Devin Ch
- SportsMilwaukee Bucks' Mike Budenholzer Named "Coach of the Year" By NBA PeersMike Budenholzer was a wanted man in the NBA offseason, and it looks as though he chose right.By Devin Ch
- SportsLos Angeles Lakers Officially Miss Playoffs For 6th Season In A RowA sullen LeBron James says this wasn't the banner year he signed up for.By Devin Ch
- SportsTobias Harris Says The 76ers Are "Ready To Bring It" For Final Stretch Of SeasonHarris has a lot of confidence moving forward.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMigos Release "Is You Ready" Video Ahead Of MLB PostseasonThe new video is a partnership with the MLB.By Alex Zidel
- SportsNBA Says Proposed 1-16 Playoff Seeding Could Pose Travel HeadacheThe NBA seems reluctant to change their playoff seeding.By Devin Ch
- SportsTristan Thompson "Emotionally and Physically" Beat Up From Cheating FalloutTristan Thompson's home life is affecting his performance on the court.By Devin Ch
- SportsChris Paul Likely A Game-Time Decision For Mike D'Antoni In Game 7Chris Paul's isn't fully recovered as of yet.By Devin Ch
- SportsKyrie Irving Chose Covert Nasal Surgery Over Attending Celtic's Game 7"I don't think he wanted to be seen." By Devin Ch
- SportsCeltics' Marcus Smart Thinks He's Worth More Than $14 Million Per SeasonDoes he have a justifiable case?By Devin Ch
- SportsLeBron James Plays All 48 Minutes In Career "Best" Game 7 WinTyronn Lue ranks LeBron's performance among "The Best" of his illustrious career.By Devin Ch
- SportsOklahoma Thunder Announcer In Hot Water Over "Cotton-Picking" RemarkA racially insensitive remark on Russell Westbrook's play puts a damper on a historic night.By Devin Ch
- SportsDerrick Rose Reportedly Signs With Minnesota TimberwolvesReports indicate that the Minnesota Timberwolves have inked Derrick Rose for the remainder of the season.By Devin Ch