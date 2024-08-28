Political Rally
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Politics
Donald Trump's Sour Note: 14 Artists Who've Banned Their Music From His Campaigns
Trump has his fair share of musicians who support him, but this list of artists don't want anything to do with the former president.
By
Erika Marie
August 28, 2024
3.2K Views
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Promote Your Music
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Promote Your Music
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE