policing
- CrimeNYPD Cancels Use Of Boston Dynamics' Robot Dog In Response To BacklashThe NYPD is canceling their use of Boston Dynamic's viral robot dog in response to backlash.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsLindsey Graham Says Systemic Racism Can't Exist Because Obama Was PresidentLindsey Graham said the elections of Barack Obama and Kamala Harris prove there is no systemic racism in America.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsChris Cuomo Says Policing Will Only Change When "White People's Kids Start Getting Killed"Chris Cuomo says policing will only be reformed once "white people's kids start getting killed."By Cole Blake