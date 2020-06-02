Police Chief Michel Moore
L.A. Police Chief Says Looters Are Just As Responsible For George Floyd As Officers
L.A. Police Chief Michel Moore said he "misspoke" when he commented George Floyd's death "is on their hands as much as it is those officers" when speaking about looters.
Erika Marie
Jun 02, 2020
