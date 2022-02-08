Playboy Playmates
Pop Culture
Playboy Playmate Alleges She Aborted Hugh Hefner's "Devil Baby" When She Was 19
Playboy Playmate Karissa Shannon, alleges she aborted Hugh Hefner's child back in 2009. She was 19 when the 83-year-old Playboy impregnated her.
By
Brianna Lawson
Feb 08, 2022
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE