pegasus deluxe
- NewsTrippie Redd Goes Full Rockstar Mode On "Female Shark"Trippie Redd continues to experiment with new sounds alongside Travis Barker.By Alexander Cole
- NewsTrippie Redd, Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear Drop "Pill Breaker"Trippie Redd lines up Blackbear and Machine Gun Kelly for the emotional and hazy ballad "Pill Breaker." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTrippie Redd Reveals "NEON SHARK vs Pegasus" Tracklist & Release DateThe Canton rapper has finally revealed the tracklist for his rock-inspired deluxe edition of "Pegasus" set to arrive next Friday. By Madusa S.