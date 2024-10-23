paris texas
Paris Texas Slowly Peel Back The Layers On Personal Single "Rokkout"
Paris Texas is back and at an opportune time after Tyler, The Creator revealed they will be joining him on tour in 2025.
By
Zachary Horvath
7 mins ago
