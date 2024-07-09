Paris Olympics 2024
- SportsRaygun’s Olympics Flop: The Scandal Behind The Breakdancer Accused Of MisconductBreakdancer Rachael Gunn scored zero points at the Paris Olympics, leading to a Change.org petition accusing her of cheating her way in.ByErika Marie31.0K Views
- SportsSha'Carri Richardson Graces "Vogue": Paris 2024 Olympics, Beyoncé, & Never Giving UpSha'Carri Richardson graces the cover of "Vogue," chatting about her journey, the strength of her Big Momma who raised her, & aspirations for the Paris Olympics 2024.ByErika Marie2.1K Views