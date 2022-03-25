Paraguay
Music
Doja Cat Says She's Quitting Music: "I'm A F*cking Fool For Ever Thinking I Was Made For This"
Doja Cat says she "f*cking quits" after Paraguayan fans criticize her for not showing enough love to their country while she was there.
By
Alex Zidel
Mar 25, 2022
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE