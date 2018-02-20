Om'Mas keith
- MusicFrank Ocean Settles Legal Dispute With "Blonde" Producer Om'Mas KeithFrank Ocean and Om'Mas Keith settled on a fixed number.By Devin Ch
- MusicFrank Ocean Wants "Blonde" Lawsuit Thrown OutThe singer has no interest in continuing the legal dispute with his former collaborator.By Zaynab
- MusicFrank Ocean Sued By Producer Over "Blonde" Royalties In Ongoing Legal Battle: ReportFrank Ocean's legal war has yet to come to an end.By Aron A.
- MusicFrank Ocean Sues Producer Over "Blonde" Songwriting Credits: ReportReports say Frank Ocean is suing a producer on "Blonde" who's seeking co-writing credits. By Aron A.