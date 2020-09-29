nxivm
- CrimeNXIVM Cult Leader Keith Raniere Receives 120-Year Prison SentenceProsecutors accused Raniere of leading an all-women sex cult where he branded his victims and forced them to perform sex acts.By Erika Marie
- CrimeSeagram's Heiress Receives 7-Year Prison Sentence For Role In Sex CultClare Bronfman sits on a $200 million fortune, but after being sucked in by the NXIVM group, she became an ally to a cult leader.By Erika Marie
- CrimeAmanda Knox Joins Efforts To Help Sex Cult Leader Keith RaniereNXIVM has enlisted Amanda Knox, who was exonerated of murder, to help their leader Keith Raniere.By Aron A.