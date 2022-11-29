nineteen
Mixtapes
YSL Rapper Yung Kayo Drops "Nineteen" EP On His 19th Birthday
The D.C. rapper offers more of his energetic rap style and hyperpop sound with tracks like “150” and “i wouldn’t,” which features fellow YSL artist Lil Keed.
By
Jada Ojii
Nov 29, 2022
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE