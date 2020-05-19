Nicole Moorman
- RelationshipsTrouble Defends Romance With Attorney: "Stop Playin Wit My Wife Name"Trouble recently revealed that he's in a new relationship, and after people spread rumors about how they met, he hopped on Twitter to come to her defense.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsTrouble Flaunts New Girlfriend On Instagram, She May Be A Defense AttorneyRapper Trouble has moved on from his relationship with Alexis Skyy and his new lady friend is rumored to be a criminal defense attorney.By Erika Marie