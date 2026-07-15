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Nasty Girl
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Diddy, Biggie's Estate, & Snoop Dogg Hit With Lawsuit Over "Nasty Girl" And "I Wanna Thank Ya"
Diddy, Snoop Dogg, and even the estate of The Notorious B.I.G. are being sued for alleged copyright infringement.
By
Alexander Cole
July 15, 2026