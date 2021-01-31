Music’s Dirty Secrets: Women Fight Back
Music
Octavian’s Ex Claims She Was Offered £20,000 To Stay Silent On Abuse Allegations
The ex-girlfriend of UK rapper Octavian claims in a new BBC Three documentary that she was offered a £20,000 NDA in exchange for her silence on the abuse she suffered in their relationship.
By
Keenan Higgins
Jan 31, 2021
