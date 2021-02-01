MTV's Push
Music
Mulatto, AKA Big Latto, Was Intimidated After Lil Baby Wrote "Sex Lies" Verse In 10 Minutes
She also said she "lost it" when she found out Gucci Mane agreed to collab on "Muwop."
By
Erika Marie
Feb 01, 2021
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE