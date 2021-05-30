morehouse
- SportsJaylen Brown Wants Donda Academy Athletes To Thrive: "We Don't Cancel Our Kids"The Celtics star cut ties with Donda Sports but doesn't believe student-athletes should suffer due to Ye's scandal.By Erika Marie
- SportsChris Paul To Showcase HBCUs In New Basketball TournamentPaul is partnering with the Basketball Hall of Fame for the new venture.By Milca P.
- SportsMichael Jordan Donates $1 Million To Morehouse For Journalism & Sports CareersJordan makes good on his promise. By Karlton Jahmal