Michigan State University
- TVDeelishis Speaks On Niece's Death In MSU Shooting With Chris Cuomo: WatchThe model emotionally told the news anchor, "this shouldn't have happened to her."By Diya Singhvi
- CrimeDeelishis's Niece Killed In Michigan State University ShootingDuring the tragic Monday night mass shooting, Deelishis asked her followers for help.By Diya Singhvi
- SportsMichigan State Players Hit With Charges Following Vicious BrawlThe Michigan State tunnel brawl has led to some substantial charges.By Alexander Cole