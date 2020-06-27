Michelle Tyler
- CrimeMystikal Details His Sister's Murder, Has Forgiven The Man He Believes Is ResponsibleDamion Neville, grandson of one of the Neville Brothers, dated Mystikal's sister at the time & was acquitted of the crime, even after reportedly confessing.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDamion Neville Speaks On Being Acquitted Of Mystikal's Sister's 1994 MurderIn 1994, rapper Mystikal's sister, Michelle Tyler, was viciously murdered. Damion Neville was charged and acquitted, and he's speaking about it candidly for the first time.By Erika Marie