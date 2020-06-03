Messiah Young
- RandomAtlanta Cops Fired For Assaulting College Students File LawsuitTwo Atlanta cops who were fired over their actions during a recently filmed altercation with two college students have filed lawsuits claiming they weren't given due process.By Erika Marie
- RandomCollege Students Attacked & Arrested By ATL Police Speak OutMessiah Young and Taniyah Pilgrim were recently captured being assaulted by Atlanta police officers, six of whom were recently arrested and charged.By Erika Marie