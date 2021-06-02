mendeecees
- Pop CultureMendeecess Harris Put Mother Up For Collateral During Drug Dealing DaysThe "Love & Hip Hop" star was once incarcerated for drug trafficking, and he admitted to using his mom during his hustling days.By Erika Marie
- TVYung Baby Tate, Renni Rucci, Omeretta, & More Join "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta"Renni Rucci, Yung Baby Tate, Omeretta, and others have been added to the #LHHATL cast.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureMendeecees Harris Dips Out On Yandy Smith During Counseling SessionAfter she suggested she didn't feel celebrated enough, the music manager walked out of the session. By Madusa S.