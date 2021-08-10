Melvin Berry
Tesla Pays $1Mill To Employee Who Was Called N-Word By Supervisors: Report
Melvin Berry claims he was called racial slurs and when he complained, he was given harder jobs and longer work hours.
Erika Marie
Aug 10, 2021
