matt Murdock
- EntertainmentNetflix Cancels "Daredevil" After Three SeasonsGoodbye Matt Murdock.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Daredevil" Season 3 Trailer Exposes Matt Murdock's Identity To The KingpinNo more secret identity for Daredevil. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Daredevil" Season 3 Trailer Highlights The Kingpin & Matt Murdock's Opposing EnergiesDaredevil and his arch nemesis reunite. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMarvel Drops Cryptic Tweets About "Daredevil" Season 3The Marvel "Defenders" jumped on Twitter to answer the cryptic message.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Daredevil" Season Three Will Feature BullseyeKingpin won't be the only villain. By Karlton Jahmal