Mary Kay Letourneau
Pop Culture
Mary Kay Letourneau, Infamous Pop Culture Figure, Dies At 58 Of Cancer
Mary Kay Letourneau became an infamous figure in pop culture history after she was jailed for having a sexual relationship with her 12-year-old student. They later married and had children together.
By
Erika Marie
Jul 08, 2020
