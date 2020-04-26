mao zedong
Gram
50 Cent Painted As Former Chinese Leader Mao Zedong, Thinks It's Kim Jong Un
50 Cent posted a painting of himself mashed with former Communist leader of China, Mao Zedong, thinking it was the possibly deceased North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un.
By
Lynn S.
Apr 26, 2020
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE