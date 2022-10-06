London hill
- Original ContentWho Is London Hill, Nicki Minaj's New Artist?Get to know the Bronx rapper who is next in line.By Laura Fuentes
- MusicNicki Minaj's Record Label Signs 4 Artists: Nana Fofie, Skeng, London Hill, And Rico DannaThe exciting news means the Trinidadian rapper is the first woman to have her own label.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsNicki Minaj Drops “Likkle Miss” (Fine Nine) Remix With Spice, London Hill & MoreThe Queens rapper tapped nine of the top dancehall women for the remix. By Lamar Banks