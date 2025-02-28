lizzo love in real life

News
Lizzo Sounds Loose & Energized On Groovy "Love in Real Life"
Lizzo has been out of the spotlight for various reasons. But she's finding confidence with "Love in Real Life," her first single since 2023.
By
Zachary Horvath
53 mins ago
