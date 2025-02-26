little simz flood

News
Little Simz Announces New Album "Lotus" Alongside Release Of Lead Single "Flood"
Little Simz is back with a vengeance, a sense of unapologetic confidence, and valuable life lessons to kick off her next rollout.
Zachary Horvath
