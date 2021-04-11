Lieutenant Caron Nazario
- MusicCardi B Calls Out "Blue Check Republicans" Who Are Silent About Police BrutalityAs information about Lieutenant Caron Nazario and Daunte Wright's incidents with police goes viral, the rapper wants to know where the Republicans are.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsCop Who Pulled Over & Pepper-Sprayed Army Lieutenant FiredArmy Leiutenant Caron Nazario faced police with their guns drawn, ordering him to exit the vehicle.By hnhh
- MusicJeezy Slams Cop That Pulled Over Army Lieutenant At Gunpoint: "Only In America"Another day in the USA.By Karlton Jahmal