Leo Santa Cruz
- BoxingLil Uzi Vert Walks Out With Gervonta Davis Before Massive Knock OutTheir ring walk was an ode to Mayweather.By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsGervonta Davis Annihilates Leo Santa Cruz With Vicious KOGervonta Davis continues to be one of the best fighters out there.By Alexander Cole
- SportsGervonta Davis Apologizes For Saying He's "Okay" With Getting COVID-19The boxing champ recently stated that he didn't mind contracting the virus while fighting if that means "I put on a great show."By Erika Marie