Law of Attraction
- MusicBig Sean Sent Kanye West Rhymes For Two Years As A TeenThe Detroit rapper met Ye when he was 16 & for two years Kanye would send him beats before Sean would rap & sent them back for critiques.By Erika Marie
- MusicBRS Kash Is "Really Heavy Into" Law Of Attraction, Explains How It Helped His CareerA decade ago he took the first step into attracting a record deal & the rapper explains how it worked out for him.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsB. Simone Sparks DaBaby Dating Rumors With Butt-Grab PhotoB. Simone has made her crush on DaBaby abundantly clear, but people are speculating that she may be dating the rapper.By Erika Marie