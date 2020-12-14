Last Train To Paris
Music
Diddy Shares Rare Clips Of Kid Cudi And More For "Last Train To Paris" Anniversary
Diddy celebrates the 10th anniversary of "Last Train To Paris" with rare clips alongside Kid Cudi, Busta Rhymes, Jay Electronica and more during the album's recording sessions.
By
Keenan Higgins
Dec 14, 2020
