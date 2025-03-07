News
LARRENWONG’s Next Play: "4th & Long" EP, NFL Roots, And Reviving Old School R&B
*EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW* Former professional football star LARRENWONG is making his mark in R&B, delivering classic vibes with a modern twist. The Bay Area native chatted with us about "4th & Long," his musical background, and bringing back old school values in his music.
By
Erika Marie
March 07, 2025
190 Views
LARRENWONG’s "4th & Long" EP Delivers R&B-Soul, Struggle, & Self-Discovery
Moving from the NFL to R&B, LARRENWONG is embracing his place as a new, defining voice of the genre with his latest EP, "4th & Long."
By
Erika Marie
March 07, 2025
241 Views