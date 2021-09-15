La Vida Gentlemen's Club
Gossip
DaBaby Visits Strip Club, His Security Accused Of Punching Fans: Report
Surveillance footage reportedly shows the rapper ducking out in an SUV as his security allegedly punches a fan who reached out for a handshake.
By
Erika Marie
Sep 15, 2021
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE