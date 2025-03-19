kevin gates i'm him 2

News
Kevin Gates Gives It His All On Concise Album "I'm Him 2"
Kevin Gates brings a lot of contrast in terms of tone on his new album, and it helps prove that he's still "Him."
By
Zachary Horvath
25 mins ago