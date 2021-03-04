Kentrell Jr.
- RelationshipsNBA YoungBoy Says Yaya Mayweather Keeps Their Son Away From Him In New Song PreviewNBA YoungBoy says Yaya Mayweather is keeping their son from visiting him in Utah in a new song preview.By Alex Zidel
- GramYaya Mayweather Discusses Motherhood & Her Son On IG LiveYaya Mayweather spoke about motherhood and her son, Kentrell Jr. on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- GramNBA Youngboy Pictured With Yaya Mayweather's Son For First TimeYaya Mayweather's mother shares a picture of Baby KJ with his father Youngboy Never Broke Again.By Alex Zidel