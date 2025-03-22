News
Kang The Conqueror
Movies
Jonathan Majors Expressed Interest In Returning To Kang The Conqueror Role In Letter To MCU
The MCU fired Jonathan Majors for his role after he was convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend. He is now married to Meagan Good.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
15 mins ago