- AnticsThe-Dream Responds To Rick Ross & VH1 "Signed" Colorism ControversyThe-Dream issues a statement following Kaiya and Just Brittany's comments on Rick Ross' resurfaced VH1 "Signed" clip.By Aron A.
- MusicKaiya & Just Brittany Respond After Rick Ross' VH1 "Signed" Clip Goes ViralAnother example of colorism working against dark-skinned women in the music industry.By Faysia Green
- Pop CultureRick Ross Gets Dragged Over Resurfaced VH1 "Signed" ClipRick Ross is facing serious backlash after a re-surfaced clip of Just Brittany and Kaiya's presentations on VH1's "Signed" resurfaces. By Aron A.