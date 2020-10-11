jorge rivera
Crime
6ix9ine's Former Driver Gets No Prison Time In Nine Trey Case
Jorge Rivera, 6ix9ine's former driver and federal informant in the Nine Trey case, won't face prison time or deportation after cooperating with authorities.
By
Aron A.
Oct 11, 2020
