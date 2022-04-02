Johnson
Pop Culture
Woman Who Claimed To Be Related To Tyre Simpson Fired From Strip Club
Woman who claimed to have ties to Tyre Sampson, has been fired from an Orlando strip club. The woman faked connections to the fatal theme park incident in hopes of gaining money and clout.
By
Brianna Lawson
Apr 02, 2022
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE