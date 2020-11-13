John Buultjens
Ludacris Gets Heat Over "The Ride" Film About Fostering White Supremacist
In the movie, which is based on a true story, an interracial couple fosters a troubled and violent teen who was raised as a White supremacist.
By
Erika Marie
Nov 13, 2020
